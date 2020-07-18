Level01 (LVX) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $964,206.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04978290 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,145,897 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

