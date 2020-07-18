LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,429.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.04949710 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031903 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,131,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,309,915 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

