Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $243,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 175,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,686. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $116.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.