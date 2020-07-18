LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $12,552.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04915178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

