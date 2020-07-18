LinkEye 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.34 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 27% against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, Bitbns and Huobi. LinkEye has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx, Bitbns and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

