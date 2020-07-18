Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $42.60 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $42.60 or 0.00464687 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003403 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,058,229 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

