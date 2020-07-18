Lition Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $305,274.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Dcoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,170.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.39 or 0.02566877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.02457814 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00465062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00750449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00641940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

