Livenodes Market Cap Reaches $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00499505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003290 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003895 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Livenodes