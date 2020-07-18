LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $35.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after purchasing an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $303,676,000. International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

