LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.895-6.895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $9.99 on Friday. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

