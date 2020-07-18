Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003097 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $46,953.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,166.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.02569274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.02458071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00464769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00744841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066453 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00645057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,992,432 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

