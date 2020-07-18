Loopring (LRC) Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $149.82 million and $17.78 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04978290 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,627,639 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.