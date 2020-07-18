Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

