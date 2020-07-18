Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.38.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 79,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

