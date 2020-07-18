Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUNA traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 264,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,846. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

