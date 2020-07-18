Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIC shares. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 480,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,387. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.50. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

