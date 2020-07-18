Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $11,451.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.91 or 0.04956498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019823 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00056181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031878 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

