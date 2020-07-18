Maker Price Down 2.4% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Maker has a total market cap of $457.01 million and $5.56 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for $454.47 or 0.04964566 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, BitMart, IDEX and DDEX. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, OasisDEX, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

