Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Marchex posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

