Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.18.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 346,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 109,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,146. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

