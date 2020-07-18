Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
Featured Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.