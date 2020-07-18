Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.44.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5,961.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.