MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MaxLinear from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

MaxLinear stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,981. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.24, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,431 shares of company stock worth $3,301,835. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 22.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after buying an additional 946,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $7,751,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after purchasing an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.