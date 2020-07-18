MB8 Coin (MB8) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,874.00

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One MB8 Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. MB8 Coin has a market cap of $753,767.81 and $6,874.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00099579 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 161,242,418 coins. MB8 Coin’s official website is mb8coin.io . MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and WhiteBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.