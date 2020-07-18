Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,533,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

