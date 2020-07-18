MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits One Day Volume of $38,283.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $38,283.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.01886789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00187453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

