MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.62. 1,649,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,268. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.61. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

