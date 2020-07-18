Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives GBX 209.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 209.63 ($2.58).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRO. Societe Generale lowered Metro Bank to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Investec raised Metro Bank to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of LON MTRO traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 109.10 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.01. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 516 ($6.35).

In other Metro Bank news, insider Daniel Frumkin bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £570,000 ($701,452.13). Also, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($49,840.02). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 567,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,415,000.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

