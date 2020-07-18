Midas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,660.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Midas has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1,660.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00014267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00499608 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021560 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019584 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003287 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003907 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

