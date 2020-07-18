MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.65 Million

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $47.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $48.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $43.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $193.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $199.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $184.73 million, with estimates ranging from $183.60 million to $185.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

