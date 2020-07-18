Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Millicom International Cellular’s earnings. Millicom International Cellular reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Millicom International Cellular.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. 70,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,607. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

