Minter Network Trading Up 63.5% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $237,087.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.01886591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,546,056,928 coins and its circulating supply is 2,340,847,361 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

