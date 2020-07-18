Mirai Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a total market cap of $6,216.43 and $188.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00499612 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019680 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003904 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

