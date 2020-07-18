MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to announce sales of $25.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $37.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $104.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.38 million to $116.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $117.03 million, with estimates ranging from $95.66 million to $138.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Fondren Management LP grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 120.0% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 15,557.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,564,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 457,592 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

