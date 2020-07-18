MonaCoin (MONA) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $113.27 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00018824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Fisco and Bitbank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,154.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.47 or 0.02572235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.02452145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00464216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00743067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00645378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014511 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Fisco, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Zaif and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.