Monero Classic Price Tops $0.33 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00743513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,148,420 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

