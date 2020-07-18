Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Monero has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $52.33 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68.16 or 0.00743513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbe and Nanex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,635,725 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Coinroom, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, DragonEX, Coinut, Bittrex, BitBay, Exrates, Coindeal, Upbit, Binance, Ovis, Braziliex, BTC Trade UA, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Nanex, SouthXchange, Kraken, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bithumb, Graviex, B2BX, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Bisq, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Cryptomate, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Liquid, Gate.io, Poloniex, Coinbe, HitBTC, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, TradeOgre and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

