Mooncoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.13 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 340.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $29,391.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00465485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003405 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,912,387,596 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

