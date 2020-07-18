Morgan Stanley Boosts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $207.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.73.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE stock opened at $222.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.69.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after buying an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after buying an additional 298,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,934,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.