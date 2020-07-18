Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 639,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

