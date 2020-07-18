Morgan Stanley Raises Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $46.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

