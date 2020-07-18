Morgan Stanley Raises Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $56.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of IONS opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

