Multi-collateral DAI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045700 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04946314 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.
- Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019465 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056098 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.
Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile
Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI
Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.
