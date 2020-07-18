NAGA 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,660.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $2,660.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.04924393 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031971 BTC.

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

