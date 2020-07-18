Namecoin (NMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $492.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $492.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,158.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.02459507 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00621764 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000662 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

