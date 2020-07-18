Nano Hits Market Cap of $131.74 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010799 BTC on popular exchanges including Nanex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon and Binance. Nano has a market cap of $131.74 million and $4.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,155.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.02569887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.02449298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00463435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00743243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00643560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014601 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coindeal, Kucoin, Nanex, Koinex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitinka, Mercatox and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

