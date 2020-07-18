NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

NCSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NCS Multistage from $2.50 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,264,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,375. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.27.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 34.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Equities analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.