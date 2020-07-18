nDEX Price Up 38.4% This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $18,750.11 and $209.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01885783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

