Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00006303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $338,267.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026062 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014864 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,538,902 coins and its circulating supply is 15,999,455 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

