Nebula AI Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $520,150.75 and $433.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.04924393 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031971 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,925,077,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.