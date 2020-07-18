Nectar Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Nectar has a total market cap of $29.73 million and $30,681.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,166.43 or 1.00115304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00119334 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006248 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000540 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,134,422 coins and its circulating supply is 149,620,381 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

